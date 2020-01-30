Marcy West named to Natural Resources Board

Gov. Tony Evers has announced his appointment of Marcy West of La Farge to serve on the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board.

For the past 23 years, West has served as the executive director of Kickapoo Valley Reserve. Prior to that, she worked as a coordinator for the Wisconsin Federation of Cooperatives and as the executive director of the Wisconsin Land Conservation Association Inc. She received her degree in Natural Resource Management from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

This appointment fills a vacancy created by the resignation of Fred Clark. West will serve the remainder of the unexpired term that ends May 1, 2025.