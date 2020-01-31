Center District picks subcontractors for convention center project

The Wisconsin Center District announced this week that has five subcontractors for preconstruction work on a long-planned $300 million expansion of the downtown Milwaukee convention center.

The companies hired and the types of work they will be performing are:

GRAEF, Milwaukee, for structural engineering;

Henderson Engineers, Kansas City, for mechanical electrical and plumbing;

William Caruso & Associates, Denver, for advice on food-service design;

Howe Engineers, of Norwell, Massachusetts, for advice on local codes,

and Kapur & Associates of Glendale, a minority-owned company that will perform civil engineering.

The public Wisconsin Center District is required to ensure at least 25% of its construction spending goes to minority-owned companies, 5% to women-owned companies and 1% veteran-owned companies.

The Wisconsin Center District board announced early this month that had picked the contractors Gilbane and C.D. Smith to oversee the long-planned overhaul of the downtown convention center.

Early plans call for nearly doubling the size of the existing Wisconsin Center. The project would overhaul the space and build an addition onto a connected parking lot at the corner of West Kilbourn Avenue and Vel R. Phillips Avenue.