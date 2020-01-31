Quantcast
Wisconsin Regulators approve $100M solar farm southeast of Madison

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com January 31, 2020 2:43 pm

Wisconsin regulators signed off Thursday on a plan calling for the construction in Jefferson County of a solar farm whose cost could exceed $100 million and that could produce energy for utility Dairyland Power Cooperative.

