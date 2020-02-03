Quantcast
EXHIBITING THEIR SKILL

February 3, 2020

Employees of Miron Construction, of Neenah, were busy Friday building the Employees the Brown County Expo Center in Ashwaubeon, on a site next to Lambeau Field. The project is scheduled to be substantially complete by Jan. 1, 2021.

