WisDOT announces 2019 Excellence in Construction Awards

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has given Excellence in Construction Awards to seven contractors in recognition of work they did in 2019.
The awards were handed out at WisDOT’s recent Contractor-Engineer Conference in Madison. They were given for:
- Excellence in airport construction. This went to Vinton Construction, of Manitowoc, for work on the Sheboygan County Memorial Airport. This project ensured the airport’s parking ramp could serve even more businesses, rebuilt two taxiways and improved drainage in the airport’s hangar area.
- Excellence in grading. This went to Mashuda Contractors, of Princeton, for work on the US 151/County ID interchange in Iowa County. The project added an overpass and realigned roads.
- Excellence in asphalt paving. This went to Pitlik & Wick, of Eagle River, for resurfacing part of U.S. Highway 45 nine days ahead of schedule, an achievement that helped keep traffic flowing during the annual Cranberry Fest.
- Excellence in concrete paving. This went to Chippewa Concrete Services, of Chippewa Falls, for rebuilding of U.S. Highway 2 in Superior.
- Excellence in small structures. This went to Kraemer North America of Plain for building the U.S. Highway 10 bridge over Plum Creek in Pierce County. The project involved a sixty-foot temporary bridge to avoid detours.
- Excellence in large structures. This went to Lunda Construction, of Black River Falls, for the construction of the State Highway 116 bridge over the Wolf River, in Winneconne. The contractor completed a complex project early and on budget.
- Large Contract. This went to Michels Corp., of Brownsville, for work on the south and central parts of the Interstate 94 North/South project in Racine and Kenosha counties. The project rebuilt and added onto 11 miles of roadway to provide eight lanes with full concrete shoulders. The project involved many different components, including four new interchanges and 18 new bridges.