Clark Dietz has announced the election of eight new shareholders: Mary Austin, Christopher J. Beyer, Devin Carlson, Patrick Delp, Scott Drabicki, Brandon Flunker, Adam Groves and Kate Kreienkamp.

These additions reflect the firm’s commitment to recognizing the contributions of staff who demonstrate a strong work ethic, a commitment to clients, and a dedication to the betterment of the firm, according to a news release from the company.