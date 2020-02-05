Quantcast
BUILDING BLOCKS: Powerhouse at Beloit College

BUILDING BLOCKS: Powerhouse at Beloit College

February 5, 2020

The Powerhouse project has turned a building used for the former Blackhawk Generating Station into a student center for Beloit College. The project combines a student union, recreation center and athletic center.

