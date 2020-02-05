Dane County officials plan continuation of North Mendota Trail

Local officials in Dane County announced plans Wednesday to start construction on a $1.2 million bicycle and pedestrian trial that will connect the town of Westport to Governor Nelson State Park.

The section will form part of the North Mendota Trail, which will eventually link the town of Westport to the village of Waunakee and city of Middleton. The latest project will improve a crosswalk at Westport’s Woodland Drive and build a quarter-mile-long boardwalk along the south side of a nearby section of County Highway M. There also will be a bridge installed over Six Mile Creek.

A proposal for a $1.2 million grant contract with Westport will soon go before the Dane County Board. The town has already received a grant of about $245,000 from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for the project.

Other parts of the trail have benefited from $750,000 included in Dane County Executive Joe Parisi’s 2018 budget. An additional $300,000 was added to the 2020 budget.