Survey: US companies added 291,000 jobs in January

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. companies added 291,000 jobs in January, a big increase from December, but much of that strength likely resulted from unusually warm weather.

The payroll processor ADP said Wednesday the January job gain was larger than had been expected. The comparable figure for December was 193,000.

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, said that warmer-than-normal weather for January played a big role in the increase. He said without that, the job gain would probably have been around 150,000.

The ADP report is coming out ahead of the Labor Department’s release on Friday of a jobs report for January. Many analysts expect that report will show a job gain of 150,000 in January, up from 145,000 jobs in the government’s report in December. Analysts believe the unemployment rate will remain at a 50-year low of 3.5%.

The ADP report showed a gain of 47,000 construction jobs and an increase of 96,000 jobs in leisure and hospitality, two industries which warmer weather probably boosted.

Manufacturing added 10,000 jobs in January and education was up by 24,000 and health care by 47,000.

Zandi said a variety of influences, from a deadly virus in China to Boeing’s shutdown of the production of the troubled 737 MAX jetliner, will dampen growth in the first part of the year.