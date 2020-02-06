Quantcast
Trending
Home / Environment / Evers signs bill setting firefighting foam restrictions

Evers signs bill setting firefighting foam restrictions

By: Associated Press February 6, 2020 9:25 am

Gov. Tony Evers signed a Republican-sponsored bill Wednesday that imposes new restrictions on firefighting foam to curb pollution from PFAS chemcials.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo