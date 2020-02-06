Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / ON THE LEVEL: Bruns seeks to regain Boldt’s market in northern Wisconsin

ON THE LEVEL: Bruns seeks to regain Boldt’s market in northern Wisconsin

By: Jimmy Nesbitt February 6, 2020 11:11 am

Ben Bruns was on a family vacation in Lake Mills last August when his phone rang. On the line was a recruiting agency for The Boldt Company, one of the leading construction companies in the country.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo