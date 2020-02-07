Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / BREAKING THE LOG JAM: Lawmakers hope to change law to speed up plan reviews

BREAKING THE LOG JAM: Lawmakers hope to change law to speed up plan reviews

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com February 7, 2020 3:26 pm

A draft bill that's circulating in the Legislature would change what sorts of projects lead to reviews of commercial-construction plans in an attempt to alleviate an approval backlog that dogged the industry last summer.

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo