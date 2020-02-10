Quantcast
Trending
Home / Construction / Classes to continue after fire in UW-Eau Claire building

Classes to continue after fire in UW-Eau Claire building

By: Associated Press February 10, 2020 6:40 am

Officials at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire say classes will continue Monday despite a weekend fire that did extensive damage to a second-floor student research lab in Phillips Hall.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo