DNC taps JCP Construction as general contractor for convention

Democratic National Convention officials have picked the Milwaukee contractor JCP Construction as the general contractor that will oversee a build-out of the Fiserv Forum and other venues for the convention this summer.

JCP, a minority-owned company with its headquarters in Milwaukee, will prepare venues for the event and then later restore them to their original state after the convention ends. The company has won work on a number of prominent projects, including the Fiserv Forum, General Mitchell International Airport and the Northwestern Mutual tower and commons project.

In addition, Populous of Kansas City, Missouri, will be the project architect and will work with Milwaukee-based American Design on the project, according to the host committee. It’s the fifth nominating convention that Populous has worked on.

Milwaukee DNC officials put out a call late last year for a general contractor and power and cable-management vendor. The general contractor contract is likely to be among the largest contracts awarded for the four-day event, which is expected to draw some 50,000 people to the city.

“We are pleased to be named the construction general contractor for the upcoming Democratic National Convention being held at Fiserv Forum this summer,” said James Phelps, JCP Construction President. “This is an historic moment for Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and the Midwest. The opportunity to be a part of this event is further recognition of our leadership in this industry and commitment to be an inclusive employer in our city.”

JCP and Populous will report to Maryland-based production company Hargrove, which will serve as event manager for the convention. Jeffrey Wexler, senior director of hall management for the DNCC,will oversee the construction and event-management team.

“The top-notch event management team we are announcing today perfectly blends the experience, creative vision, and ties to the community necessary to craft an experience that breaks the mold and brings everyone in,” said Democratic National Convention Committee CEO Joe Solmonese.