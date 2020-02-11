About 20 take part in NAWIC’s annual Block Kids Competition

The National Association of Women in Construction Milwaukee Chapter #105 held its annual Block Kids Competition on Saturday at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s School of Architecture & Urban Planning. About 20 participants, in K5 through 6th grade, were given an hour to use blocks, rocks, string, foil and cardboard to build projects related in some way to the construction industry. Prizes were handed out to the participants judged to have had the greatest and best attention to detail, use of materials, inventiveness, enthusiasm and oral presentations. The first place winner will now advance to a regional competition. (Photos by Kevin Harnack)

An event judge, Christine Krueger of Eppstein Uhen Architects, goes over rules before the start of competition on Saturday. Nicolaus Breen, 8, builds a miniature of the “Great Wall of China”. Students hard at work on their projects. Anya Iverson, 10, builds a “crane on a barge” made of blocks, string and foil.



