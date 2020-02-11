Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Demolition of Red Wing Bridge over Mississippi River ramps up

Demolition of Red Wing Bridge over Mississippi River ramps up

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires February 11, 2020 9:37 am

A big chunk of the old Red Wing bridge, spanning the Mississippi River between Wisconsin and Minnesota, is going down this week as part of a $63.4 million project to demolish the structure and build a replacement.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo