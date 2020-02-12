Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Bill advancing to break logjam of plan reviews

Bill advancing to break logjam of plan reviews

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com February 12, 2020 2:38 pm

Lawmakers are moving quickly to advance a bill meant to ease a backlog of requests for reviews commercial-construction plans before this year's short legislative session runs out.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo