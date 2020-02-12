BUILDING BLOCKS: Eagleknit Innovation Hub
By: Bridgetower Media Newswires
February 12, 2020
12:17 pm
Building Blocks City of Milwaukee Walker's Point Wangard Partners 12:17 pm Wed, February 12, 2020
The Daily Reporter - WI Construction News & Bids
The building, opened in 1928 and originally occupied by Eagle Knitting Mills, is being turned into a center where students from nearby neighborhoods can receive training in construction and technology. One of its main tenants will be Building2Learn Consortium, a nonprofit group that introduces students to careers in construction. The developers are also hoping to run a business incubator that will attract entrepreneurs and new companies. Another goal is to break down wealth barriers and other divisions that give rise to segregation in Milwaukee.
Enter your user name and password in the fields above to gain access to the subscriber content on this site.
Your subscription includes one set of login credentials for your exclusive use. Security features have been integrated on this site: If someone signs in with your credentials while you are logged in, the site will automatically close your ongoing login and you will lose access at that time. To inquire about group subscriptions for your organization, contact Disa Ehrer
If you feel your login credentials are being used by a second party, contact customer service at 877-615-9536 for assistance in changing your password.
Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Forgot your password?