Quantcast
Trending
Home / Building Blocks / BUILDING BLOCKS:  Eagleknit Innovation Hub

BUILDING BLOCKS:  Eagleknit Innovation Hub

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires February 12, 2020 12:17 pm

The building, opened in 1928 and originally occupied by Eagle Knitting Mills, is being turned into a center where students from nearby neighborhoods can receive training in construction and technology. One of its main tenants will be Building2Learn Consortium, a nonprofit group that introduces students to careers in construction. The developers are also hoping to run a business incubator that will attract entrepreneurs and new companies. Another goal is to break down wealth barriers and other divisions that give rise to segregation in Milwaukee.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo