Port Milwaukee getting $31.3M agriculture-export operation

Port Milwaukee and the agricultural company DeLong plan to build a $31.3 million export center on Jones Island using a federal grant to cover half of the project cost.

The operation would be the first and only “bulk agricultural transload” center on the Great Lakes to supply soybeans and animal-feed supplement. Supplies would be sent primarily by truck and rail to ships at port.

The project calls for demolishing abandoned structures that now sit at the site and building an operation to store products for shipping. Clinton-based DeLong, a food and grain supplier, would pay for part of the development and lease space there.

Port Milwaukee’s money for the project is coming from a $15.9 million Port Infrastructure Development Program grant from the U.S. Maritime Administration. U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin announced this week that the money had been awarded.

“Port Milwaukee moves Wisconsin’s manufactured goods and agricultural products to markets across the country and to the rest of the world,” Baldwin said in a statement. “I worked to secure this investment in our transportation infrastructure so that we can expand farmers’ access to international markets, create jobs for Milwaukee workers and help grow our Made in Wisconsin economy.”

Under the deal, Port Milwaukee will pay $4.3 million for rail work and the demolition of existing properties on the site. DeLong will pay $6.2 million in development costs. And the Wisconsin Department of Transportation will provide a $4.9 million Harbor Assistance Grant.

The new center, to be built on the west side of Jones Island, will be suited to a variety of agricultural products, including a byproduct of ethanol production, dried distillers grain.

