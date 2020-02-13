Somerville announces leadership transition, promotions, new hires

Green Bay architecture and engineering design firm Somerville has announced the official retirement of long-time President Michael Kadow and the promotion of Matthew Schachtner to president, Jay Vincent to executive vice president and Matthew Honold to project architect. Also, Somerville has added Mark Robbins as a senior project architect.

After 12 years of leading Somerville, Kadow retired at the end of 2019. He began his career at Somerville in 1985 and went on to serve as the design architect for many of Somerville’s most important clients.

Somerville’s new president, Matthew Schachtner, began his career at the company in 1998 as a designer and quickly rose through the ranks as a senior project architect and director of design, serving on Somerville’s Board of Directors, and being named to the executive committee in 2014.

Vincent has been promoted to executive vice president. He has been part of the Somerville team since 1984, beginning his career as a drafter. He became head of production and then oversaw quality control for many years. Vincent will continue to serve as Somerville’s director of operations and also holds a position on Somerville’s Board of Directors.

Matt Honold has been promoted to project architect. Honold started at Somerville in 2016 and has a bachelor’s in Architectural Studies and a master’s of architecture from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He focuses his efforts on both health care and public sector projects for the firm.

Somerville also welcomes the addition of Mark Robbins as senior project architect to the team. He earned his bachelor’s of architecture from the University of Illinois-Chicago, and has over 25 years of experience in the architecture and design industry.