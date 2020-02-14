Religious leader joins Hoffman

For decades, Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction Inc. has been a recognized leader in assisting religious congregations throughout the country. That expertise will get a further boost with the addition of Sr. Nancy Conway, CSJ, as a Facilitation and Engagement Specialist.

Sr. Nancy most recently served as president of the Congregation of St. Joseph (CSJ) — a position that saw her collaborate with Hoffman on the planning, design, and construction of the CSJ campuses in Wichita, Nazareth, La Grange Park, and Cleveland. In her new position, she will provide another dimension and unique perspective to Hoffman’s planning efforts with religious congregations.

Sr. Nancy’s education background includes a B.A. in Spanish, a master’s in Social Administration, and her Ph. D. in Organizational Development. A native of Cleveland, Ohio, she entered the founding congregation there in 1966.

Hoffman has served more than 55 religious congregations in 28 states over the past 25-plus years. Hoffman is currently working with the Sisters of Good Shepherd – Central South Province in Ohio, the Daughters of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary in New Orleans, the Adrian Dominicans and the Congregation of St. Joseph in Michigan, and the Sinsinawa Dominicans and the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration in Wisconsin.