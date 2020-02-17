Milwaukee getting $23.3M to rebuild stretch of National Avenue

Milwaukee is receiving $23.3 million from the state to rebuild a 2.6-mile stretch of West National Avenue, an arterial street on the city’s south side.

That money will be matched with $1.4 million from the city itself.

The project, which will also entail the reconstruction of sidewalks, will rebuild West National Avenue from South 1st Street to South 39th Street. It’s scheduled for a bid opening at the end of 2025. The first phase of construction will most likely start in 2026 and the second phase in 2027.