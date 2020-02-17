Rock Road gets $16M contract for I-94 work

State officials have awarded Rock Road Cos. a nearly $16 million to resurface a stretch of Interstate 94 between Madison and Oconomowoc and undertake two related bridge projects.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Monday that it had award Rock Road Cos., of Janesville, a $15,988,631.29 contract for the projects as part of its February bid letting. Rock Road will now be charged with resurfacing I-94 between Airport Road in Madison and County Highway Y near Oconomowoc. As part of the same contract, the company is also responsible for rebuilding the County Highway Q bridge over I-94 and I-94 bridge over Rock Creek, both in Jefferson County.

The contract to Rock Road was the biggest awarded in this round of WisDOT’s February letting. All told, WisDOT awarded 22 contracts worth nearly $55.6 million. For more results, go to dailyreporter.com/jobtrac.