Kasten to lead IBS Millwork

USA Millwork, which owns O’Keefe Millwork in Wisconsin, has hired Greg Kasten to head operations in the mid-Atlantic region, as the general manager IBS Millwork.

Kasten was with Mortenson Woodwork in Atlanta for over 30 years, working in virtually every aspect of the business, serving as president for the last 20 years.

Kasten graduated from North Carolina State University with a B.S in Wood Technology and a minor in Industrial Engineering. He has spent his entire career in the woodwork industry, with such notable projects as the Exxon Headquarters, George W. Bush Presidential Library, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, St. Regis Hotel, MGM National Harbor, Hard Rock Casinos and multiple law firms, corporate headquarters and judicial projects to his credit.