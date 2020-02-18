Quantcast
Wisconsin tribal leader calls for action on opioids

By: Associated Press February 18, 2020 2:15 pm

The leader of the Forest County Potawatomi Community urged Wisconsin policy makers on Tuesday to work together to fight the scourge of opioid abuse, which he said was hitting the state's tribal populations hard.

