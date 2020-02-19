Quantcast
Assembly postpones vote on design-bid bill after changes proposed to bidding thresholds

Assembly postpones vote on design-bid bill after changes proposed to bidding thresholds

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires February 19, 2020 11:40 am

The Wisconsin Assembly has postponed until Thursday the adoption of a bill that would set rules for the use of the state’s new design-build system after controversy arose over an amendment that would have increased local governments’ bidding thresholds.

