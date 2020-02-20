Faith Technologies earns honors as healthiest employer

Faith Technologies has been lauded as one of the healthiest workplaces in America.

The company received recognition from Healthiest Employers at the national level and received four regional recognitions for its efforts in healthy workplace initiatives. Businesses were scored on their wellness programs, strategic planning initiatives, leadership communication and more.

The Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America – Faith Technologies was named one of 100 companies across the country that recognize employee wellbeing as a strategic corporate capability, just as important as developing great products and delivering phenomenal services to customers.

Healthiest Employers of Wisconsin – Faith Technologies ranked No. 2 in the 500 – 5,000 employee category for the Healthiest Employers of Wisconsin.