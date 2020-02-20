Xcel Energy announces executive appointments

Bob Frenzel has been named president and chief operating officer of Xcel Energy and Brian Van Abel will be the company’s chief financial officer, both effective March 31.

As president and COO, Frenzel will have oversight for Xcel Energy’s four operating companies, including the company’s transmission, distribution and natural gas operations.

Van Abel will become Xcel Energy’s executive vice president and chief financial officer. Van Abel is currently serving as senior vice president, Finance and Corporate Development. In his prior role as treasurer, Van Abel oversaw financing billions of dollars in new investments and several successful acquisitions that created tremendous value for both customers and investors.

Tim O’Connor will become executive vice president and chief generation officer effective March 31. O’Connor currently serves as the company’s chief nuclear officer, a role he has held for the past eight years. O’Connor will retain oversight of nuclear operations in his new expanded role. In addition, Wendy Mahling has been named vice president and Corporate Secretary, replacing Judy Poferl, who will retire March 31. Karen Hyde has been named senior vice president, chief risk, audit and compliance officer, and Frank Prager has been named senior vice president of Strategy, Planning and External Affairs.

In addition to these appointments, three Xcel Energy officers will be departing the company this spring. David Eves, executive vice president and group president, Utilities, will retire effective May 1 after nearly 39 years of service. Kent Larson, executive vice president and group president, Operations, will be leaving effective May 31 after 38 years of service. Poferl, senior vice president, corporate secretary and executive services, will retire after 23 years of service. Both Eves and Larson will step down from their current roles effective March 30 but will remain to assist with the transition.