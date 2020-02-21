Dan Zignego dies at age 62

Dan Zignego, a long-time executive at Waukesha roadbuilding contractor Zignego Co., has died at the age of 62.

Zignego, who was recently both secretary and treasurer at Zignego, died on Tuesday, according to an announcement from the Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin. The cause of death was not immediately known.

The ABC’s announcement notes Zignego was at the organization’s SuperCon event last week helping to raise money for candidates.

“We were fortunate to have this time with him,” said ABC of Wisconsin President John Mielke. “Above all, Dan was an incredible person who believed strongly in his faith and family.”

Zignego was a recipient of the ABC’s top honor, the Wes Meilahn Award, in 2012. He was also a former board member and chairman of the group, active on many committees and was serving on the ABC’s Apprenticeship & Training Board of Trustees when he died.

He also served on state advisory committees for laborers and concrete finishers and was the chairman of the Laborers’ Committee.

A visitation service will be held for him at 4 p.m. Feb. 24 at Schmidt & Bartelt funeral home in Sussex. A Requiem Mass is scheduled for Feb. 25 at St. Stanislaus Oratory, 524 W. Historic Mitchell St., Milwaukee.