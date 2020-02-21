Quantcast
Superior refinery evacuated over concerns of tower collapse

By: Associated Press February 21, 2020 6:57 am

SUPERIOR, Wis. (AP) — Workers at an oil refinery in Superior were told to leave because of concerns of a tower collapse.

The Husky Energy refinery is being rebuilt after major damage from an explosion and fire in 2018.

Police said that although crews were working on a tower Thursday they heard a pop and realized there was a defect in the “tower’s structural integrity.” The company says the tower was moving in the wind.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports workers were told to leave, electric and gas service was turned off and the road adjacent to the refinery was closed.

Husky Energy says it’s “developing a plan to investigate an appropriate path forward.”

