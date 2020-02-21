Quantcast
Wisconsin Legislature sends $250 million tax cut to governor

By: Associated Press February 21, 2020 9:18 am

Wisconsin's Republican-controlled Legislature on Thursday sent a plan to reduce income taxes by $250 million to Gov. Tony Evers, who appears likely to veto it.

