Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Family, friends, colleagues share fond memories of Dan Zignego

Family, friends, colleagues share fond memories of Dan Zignego

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com February 24, 2020 3:32 pm

Dan Zignego took his faith, his family and his work seriously. The longtime executive at the Waukesha roadbuilder Zignego Co. saw himself as a steward of the family business, acting as a mentor to others who would succeed him in running it. He was active in church, helping organize mission trips to Africa. And he was a die-hard deer hunter, making near-weekly trips to the family's hunting grounds in Bowler to prepare for the next deer season.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo