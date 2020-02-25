Opponents fault Trump proposal to cut environmental reviews

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Describing windows rattled by industrial blasts and windowsills covered in toxic ash, a black resident of Texas’ oil hub joined Democratic lawmakers, state officials and others Tuesday in urging the Trump administration to drop a proposed rollback that they said would silence disadvantaged people battling big polluters.

The objections came at the last of two hearings by the White House’s Council on Environmental Quality on its proposal to cut back environmental reviews and restrict public comment on new highways, pipelines and other projects under the 1970 landmark National Environmental Policy Act, or NEPA.

The Trump administration, which has expressed frustration at environmental objections that it says are unnecessarily slowing down approvals of interstate oil and gas pipelines and other big projects, is proposing restricting the timelines for environmental reviews and public comments. Other changes would explicitly give businesses a role in environmental assessments of their projects and allow federal officials to disregard a project’s role in cumulative effects, such as climate change.

Many of those speaking at the Washington hearing in an Interior Department auditorium were black, Latino and tribal activists from places already dealing with pollution from oil refineries, chemical plants, government facilities and other big sources. They credited the half-century-old NEPA with giving poor places without much political or economic clout a way to negotiate with government regulators and big industries. Such places historically have been disproportionately exposed to air pollution and other health hazards.

Hilton Kelley, a restaurant owner in Port Arthur, Texas, east of Houston, described neighborhood teenagers so accustomed to industrial explosions and plant leaks in Texas’ industrial hub that they continued to play basketball during dangerous chemical releases.

Kelley described his windows shaking from one of at least six major industrial explosions or other accidents in his part of south Texas over the past year.

“Many people are still trying to come back from those explosions,” Kelley told those at the hearing. “When you’re talking about weakening NEPA and expediting a process, this is what happens. Don’t lessen the regulation. Don’t silence our voices.”

The proposed rollback is among the broadest and most consequential of scores of environmental and public health reversals and changes that the Trump administration is seeking.

President Donald Trump has sought to scale back regulations that he sees as needlessly costing businesses money or slowing their work. The American Petroleum Institute and other oil industry organizations were among those pushing the Trump administration for action on changes to NEPA.

Business representatives at Tuesday’s hearing complained about yearslong environmental reviews under the current rules. The Trump administration proposal would limit those environmental studies to an average of no more than two years and restrict public-comment periods to months.

The proposed changes could mean “timely federal permitting decisions for critical infrastructure projects,” encouraging projects like road and bridge building that would ease traffic, reduce highway pollution and improve public safety, said Chad Whiteman, a vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

“Increasing investor certainty for these projects will unlock investment” for infrastructure improvement, Whiteman said.