WisDOT grants Marinette shipyard $29M for improvements for Navy work

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is awarding a $29 million grant to support improvements a shipbuilder needs at the Port of Marinette to produce larger vessels.

The grant will help pay for the construction of a vertical ship-lift structure, dock walls and bulkheads and harbor dredging. Fincantieri Marinette Marine needs that work to build larger ships to compete for U.S. Navy contracts. The grant is part of WisDOT’s Harbor Assistance Program.

“The ripple effect of this grant will be felt statewide,” said Craig Thompson, Wisconsin Department of Transportation secretary-designee. “Wisconsin’s ports are major economic hubs generating thousands of jobs.”

About 1,500 full-time employees and contractors now work at the Marinette shipyard. Another 1,000 suppliers and customers, many with offices right at the shipyard, are on site every day.

The naval contractor Fincantieri builds combat ships, icebreakers, buoy tenders and research vessels. The company has three U.S. operations, all of them in Wisconsin.