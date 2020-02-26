Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / BUILDING BLOCKS: St. Nicholas Hospital Front Entrance

BUILDING BLOCKS: St. Nicholas Hospital Front Entrance

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires February 26, 2020 8:32 am

The new front entrance at St. Nicholas Hospital includes roughly 6,000 square feet of interior remodeling work at the hospital’s main public lobby and emergency department entrances.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo