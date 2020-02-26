GOP legislators’ campaign bank accounts dwarf Democrats

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican legislators and their fundraising committees finished 2019 with four times as much money in their campaign accounts as their Democratic rivals, according to a review the watchdog group Wisconsin Democracy Campaign released Wednesday.

The review found that GOP lawmakers and their two legislative campaign-fundraising committees — one for the Senate and one for the Assembly — ended the year with more than $6.3 million in the bank. Democratic legislators and their two committees finished with $1.6 million on hand.

The 84 Republican candidates and committees had an average of nearly $75,400 in their accounts. The 52 Democratic candidates and committees had an average of $30,900.

The Republican Assembly Campaign Committee had the highest balance, at nearly $1.4 million. Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald had $469,100, the most of any legislator. He’s running for Congress in November.

Legislators raised a combined $5.67 million over the course of the year. Republicans collected more than $4 million. Democrats amassed $1.64 million.