Fire severely damages Remy Battery’s Milwaukee site

Remy Battery, a retail business with two sites in Milwaukee, sustained severe damage from a fire at its retail shop and corporate offices on Lincoln Avenue on Wednesday night.

In a news release, the company said no one was hurt in the fire, whose cause is still under investigation. Dan Yourich, marketing manager at Remy Battery, said one of the business’s two buildings at its operation at 4301 W. Lincoln Ave. sustained severe damage and will be closed indefinitely. The other one – a warehouse where much of the company’s inventory was being stored – was left unscathed.

Yourich said the company has restored its website and can continue taking online orders. Employees are working to get the phone system up and running. He said Remy Battery’s operations in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula also are conducting business as usual.

In a news release about the fire, Michael Moeller, Remy Battery president, said, “We appreciate your patience and loyalty as we work to get our store back up and running in order to continue to service our Milwaukee community.”

Remy Battery is primarily a distributor of batteries, cables, chargers and other accessories to businesses, government agencies and retail customers. It was founded in 1931 and has been at the site on Lincoln Avenue since 1947.