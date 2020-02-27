Wisconsin Elections Commission scolds 6 unnamed places

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission is warning six unnamed places in the state that if they don’t quickly improve their outdated computer systems that are susceptible to hacking, they will be publicly scolded.

The commission voted unanimously Thursday to move ahead with the public shaming if the places don’t get their systems up to date.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the commission has identified 10 computers in six places that aren’t up to date. The commission recently made more than $1 million available to clerks for their computers, but not all of them took advantage of the money.

The commissioners said they would tell the places to improve their systems or be publicly outed. The commission will make federal funds available to them to help them pay for their computers. The improvements are expected to cost a few thousand dollars.

The commissioners want new computers installed before April 7, when the state holds its presidential primary and elections for state Supreme Court and a host of local offices.