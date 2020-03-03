Evers calls meeting of state leaders to discuss coronavirus

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is convening a meeting of state political leaders to hear from health officials about what is being done to deal with the new coronavirus, which has been confirmed in one person so far in Wisconsin and more than 100 nationwide.

Evers called the meeting in the state Capitol for Wednesday to discuss COVID-19, his spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff said. Republican and Democratic leaders of the state Legislature and the heads of the state Senate and Assembly’s health committees, along with all of the constitutional officers, have been invited, Baldauff said Tuesday.

The informational briefing will be led by Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm, State Health Officer Jeanne Ayers and Dr. Ryan Westergaard, the bureau of communicable disease’s chief medical officer.

The goal of the meeting is to bring policy makers up to speed on the latest information, how the state is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and with other health officials to respond to the virus, Baldauff said.

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States are spread across 11 states. There have been six deaths, all in Washington state.