Lincoln Contractors Supply to open in McFarland

Lincoln Contractors Supply is hosting a grand opening on Friday, March 6 and Saturday, March 7, to celebrate its newly renovated sales and service building in McFarland.

More than 50 vendors will be in attendance at the grand opening at 4414 Terminal Drive in McFarland. On Friday, March 6, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., attendees can enjoy door prizes, raffles and giveaways and lunch starting at noon. Saturday, March 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. is kid’s day and will include a bounce house obstacle course, face painting, crafts and other kid-friendly activities.

The LCS grill team and trailer will serve burgers and hot dogs for lunch starting at 11 a.m. Both days offer sales exclusive to the event.

National Construction, a local commercial contractor, remodeled the sales and service building to fit LCS space needs. The new location has doubled the size of the former Madison store, including a new vestibule, parts and locker rooms and drive up loading dock, additional bathrooms, reconfigured sales and service area, new finishes and a sealed concrete floor.

LCS sells contractor equipment and supplies, rents equipment and does repairs. They work with small concrete companies and landscapers to large general contractors. LCS has an alliance with Fabick Rents throughout Wisconsin and Upper Michigan to provide rental and sales of Caterpillar machines, aerial lifts, power generation equipment and trailers. LCS focuses on the concrete industry, and the Madison store serves 10 nearby counties, from Janesville to the Mississippi River.