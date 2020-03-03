Wisconsin Ready Mixed Concrete Association names award-winners

The Wisconsin Ready Mixed Concrete Association has recognized the winners for the 38th Annual Concrete Design Awards.

The awards are a part of a program calling attention to best uses of ready-mixed concrete in Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. The Wisconsin Ready Mixed Concrete Association, Euclid Chemical, Riv/Crete Ready Mix, Sika Corp., and ACI Wisconsin were sponsors of the annual award program, now in its 38th year. The award winners were chosen by a panel of Wisconsin/UP educators and construction professionals.

The award program recognizes excellence in the ready-mixed concrete industry in the following categories: Agricultural, Commercial, Concrete Overlay, Decorative, Education, Health care, and Public, ICF, Industrial, Parking Lot, and regional projects.

The Concrete Design Award Ceremony took place on Friday at the Grand Geneva Resort & Spa in Lake Geneva.

This year’s award-winning projects exemplify innovative design in concrete for a diverse range of projects in Wisconsin.

CLICK HERE FOR THE WINNERS