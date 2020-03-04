Quantcast
BUILDING BLOCKS: Reconstruction of Washington County Humane Society building

By: Daily Reporter Staff March 4, 2020 12:01 pm

This project is having two-thirds of the humane society’s existing building demolished and rebuilt and the remaining third renovated. One goal is provide a low-stress setting that will help keep animals healthy, particularly cats. The humane society has been able to cut its average length of stay for cats in half and has its average stay for dogs down to a week.

