The Madison office of Kraus-Anderson has hired Mark Butteris as a superintendent.

Prior to joining KA, Butteris was a superintendent for Tri-North Builders and for Ideal Builders, both in Fitchburg.

KA also has hired Weston Gumbert as a project engineer. Gumbert was a project management intern for Payne & Dolan in Fitchburg and for Oakridge Engineering Inc. in Chippewa Falls.