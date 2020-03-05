Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / $160M QUESTION: Lawmakers discuss Milwaukee County tax proposal that’s likely to go nowhere

$160M QUESTION: Lawmakers discuss Milwaukee County tax proposal that’s likely to go nowhere

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com March 5, 2020 2:45 pm

Milwaukee officials pitched state lawmakers on Thursday on a plan seeking a 1% increase in the county sales tax to prevent projected budget cuts, even though the attempt is unlikely to move ahead in this year's waning legislative session.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo