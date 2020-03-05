Miron moving office from Wauwatosa to downtown Milwaukee

Neenah-based Miron Construction is moving its Milwaukee office from a Wauwatosa business park to a building in downtown Milwaukee.

The contractor plans to make the move from the Milwaukee County Research Park in Wauwatosa to the Palladium building at 1400 North Water Street in Milwaukee by the end of the year. Miron was the general contractor on the Palladium building, which serves as the headquarters for the real estate developer Hammes Company. Work got underway on the Palladium project in 2017.

“After serving as the construction manager on the project and observing the tremendous results, we approached Hammes about moving our Milwaukee office to the building,” said Andre Lorenzen, Miron vice president of Milwaukee operations, in a statement. “We look forward to operating from our new space as it will allow us to better service our clients from a state-of-the-art facility in a convenient location.”

Miron plans to occupy the entire second floor of the Palladium building, a nearly 16,000-square-foot space. The office includes a wellness room, a cafe, a “cutting-edge” conference room and other features.

The building also houses offices for the Lynde & Harry Bradley Foundation and The Bradley Impact Fund. Miron’s move means much of the building will be leased, with the exception of its first floor and a small office on the building’s fourth floor.

In addition to its Milwaukee office, the contractor has sites in Wausau, Eau Claire, Neenah, Madison, Green Bay and Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

“The Palladium, much like Hammes Company, is an incredibly innovative and dynamic place,” said David G. Voss, Jr., president and CEO of Miron Construction, in a statement. “We have operated an office in Milwaukee since 2009 and have a significant history with clients and projects in southeastern Wisconsin.”