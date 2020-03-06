Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Increasing home ownership focus of treasurer’s task force

Increasing home ownership focus of treasurer’s task force

By: Associated Press March 6, 2020 11:49 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Increasing home ownership in Wisconsin, particularly among young people, is the goal of a new task force started by state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski.

The group, comprising mostly local treasurers, met for the first time on Wednesday and plans to issue a report by the end of the year. Godlewski told the Wisconsin State Journal in a story published Friday that the goal of the group is to help people buy their first homes and stay in them.

Godlewski is also trying to restore importance to the state treasurer’s office after lawmakers have removed nearly all of its duties since the mid-1990s.

Her task force will seek to develop a network of local treasurers and community organizations that can work together to increase home-ownership rates and prevent foreclosures.

According to the Wisconsin Realtors Association, rates of home ownership have declined in Wisconsin from 2007 to 2017 across all age groups except seniors, with the youngest age group seeing the largest drop.

The home ownership rate among Wisconsin’s African American population is about 25%, while the rate among the Hispanic population is 47% and the rate among the white population is over 70%.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo