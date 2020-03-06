Rite-Hite moving HQ to Milwaukee’s Fifth Ward (UPDATE)

Rite-Hite, a manufacturer of industrial equipment, is planning to move out of Brown Deer and into a new world headquarters building in Milwaukee’s Fifth Ward.

The company, in a news release Friday, announced it was in the final stages of acquiring a 9.4-acre parcel at South 3rd Street and West Freshwater Way in the city’s Reed Street Yards development, a 17-acre site south of downtown.

“The new headquarters will afford us the space and resources to expand our operations, attract and retain talent, and continue to support our customers in a first class manner,” said Paul Maly, Rite-Hite CEO, in a statement.

The company plans to build a new headquarters for 300 employees at the site and to move in by 2022. Rite-Hite is working with Eppstein Uhen Architects on the project. Plans for call for the construction of a state-of-the-art center that will accommodate customers in various ways and serve as a training site for employees.

Sara Everts, a Rite-Hite spokeswoman, said the company hasn’t yet picked a construction manager for the project. The company hopes to break ground this year, she said, to move into the new headquarters in March 2022 after closing on the land purchase within the next couple months.

Rite-Hite’s move promises to be a boon to the Reed Street Yards area. The business park is home to just one corporate office, the headquarters for Zurn Industries, a manufacturer of commercial-plumbing fixtures.

Rite-Hite leases its longtime home at 8900 N. Arbon Drive in Brown Deer, but would own its new headquarters in Milwaukee, Everts said.

The company makes loading-dock equipment, industrial doors, safety barriers and other products, and has 2,200 employees globally. Rite-Hite has offices in China, Germany, Brazil, Mississippi and Dubuque, Iowa.