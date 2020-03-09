Boldt finishing up on Aurora center in Pleasant Prairie (PHOTO SLIDESHOW)

Quantcast
By: Daily Reporter Staff March 9, 2020 11:22 am

Contractors work on Feb. 14 at the new Aurora Health Center in Pleasant Prairie. The Boldt Co., of Appleton, is the designer and builder of the project. Plans call for the construction of a two-story outpatient medical center and a three-story medical office building with about 200,000 square feet. The center is on track to be turned over in mid-March and will start accepting patients in June. (Photos by Kevin Harnack)

 

 

