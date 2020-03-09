Boldt finishing up on Aurora center in Pleasant Prairie (PHOTO SLIDESHOW)

Contractors work on Feb. 14 at the new Aurora Health Center in Pleasant Prairie. The Boldt Co., of Appleton, is the designer and builder of the project. Plans call for the construction of a two-story outpatient medical center and a three-story medical office building with about 200,000 square feet. The center is on track to be turned over in mid-March and will start accepting patients in June. (Photos by Kevin Harnack)

Nick Raasch, of The Boldt Co., checks a plastic laminate panel after some of his fellow workers had set it in position. Scotty Noll (left) and Jesse Aull, both employees of Klein-Dickert Glass, prepare trim material that will be used for glass railing in the building’s atrium. Ryan Scanlon, of The Boldt Co., pours grout in preparation for the setting of a stainless-steel rail.



