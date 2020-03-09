Schraml Joins M3 Education and Government practice

Monica Schraml has joined M3’s Education and Government practice. The transition comes after 12 years with M3, a majority of which had her specializing in serving the property and casualty needs of M3’s small market clients in the manufacturing and distribution market.

Her evolving role at M3 shifts her focus to larger groups in the public sector and draws on her years of experience consulting with and advising clients on coverage and risk management strategies to help them meet current and future business goals.

She is a Wisconsin-licensed property and casualty insurance agent and holds Certified Insurance Counselor, Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter, and Certified Risk Manager designations.