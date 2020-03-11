AGC of GM adds Scholz, Allen to staff

The AGC of Greater Milwaukee has added Barry Scholz and attorney Derek Allen to its staff.

Scholz will be responsible for our labor relations/contract administration activities, and Allen will handle all issues associated with member legal inquiries and regulatory concerns.

The AGC Board of Directors recently joined with the AGC of Wisconsin to have Scholz and Allen serve both associations in providing these membership services.

Scholz’s specific responsibilities will be to coordinate labor negotiations. Additionally, he will be handling all grievances and contract issues/problems as well as serve as the liaison to the unions and their business managers. He will also assist AGC members with questions regarding union/labor issues; human resource matters (e.g. hiring, firing, investigations); advise members on terms and conditions of CBS’s and PLA’s, municipal hiring ordinances and environmental laws.

As AGC of GM’s new general counsel, Allen will assist Scholz on all legal matters regarding labor relations and contract administration. Additionally, Allen will provide AGC-GM members with legal advice associated with: Contract Documents, Owner Contracts, Subcontracts, Lien Law, Employment/HR, Insurance, Sales Tax, Public Bidding, etc. His background includes a law degree from the University of Chicago Law School.

Prior to joining the AGC he was with the Minneapolis law firm of Winthrop & Weinstine.